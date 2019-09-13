Traffic

Suspicious hillside causes speed limit reduction on state Route 7 near Alder

An unstable hillside north of Alder has prompted the state Department of Transportation to reduce the speed limit on state Route 7.

The current 50 miles per hour limit will be reduced to 25 miles per hour while WSDOT crews monitor a hillside adjacent to the highway.

Recent rains bought down a small amount of debris that landed on the highway’s shoulder, WSDOT said.

The speed reduction is only temporary but WSDOT didn’t know how long it would be in effect.

The length of road affected is roughly one-tenth of a mile.

