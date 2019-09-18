More I-5 lane shifts in the works, this time near the Tacoma Mall

Decade-old HOV project in Tacoma about to enter home stretch In February, widening will begin on southbound Interstate 5 between the Tacoma Dome and Port of Tacoma Road to make room for new HOV lanes. The final $324 million segment is part of a $1.6 billion project that is expected to finish by fall of 2021. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK In February, widening will begin on southbound Interstate 5 between the Tacoma Dome and Port of Tacoma Road to make room for new HOV lanes. The final $324 million segment is part of a $1.6 billion project that is expected to finish by fall of 2021.

It’s a story of get a little, give a little on southbound Interstate 5 near the Tacoma Mall.

As early as Saturday, Sept. 21, crews will open a new auxiliary lane between South 38th and South 56th streets, according to the state Department of Transportation.

“The new lane will give South 38th Street travelers a dedicated lane to merge onto southbound I-5,” the department said in a news release.

That’s the good news.

The bad: The far left lane along that same stretch of southbound I-5 will close.

“This closure creates a median work zone allowing crews to construct two HOV sign structures, one of the final steps toward opening HOV connections between I-5 and state Route 16,” the department reported. “The left lane closure will be in place, around-the-clock, for approximately six weeks or until the work is finished.”

With the temporary configuration, southbound I-5 past the mall will have three general purpose lanes plus the new auxiliary lane.

That portion of freeway averages about 100,000 cars a day, so delays are expected.

The work is weather-dependent, so it could be put off a week or so.