5-car crash on I-5 injured three, caused 10-mile traffic backup in Federal Way

A five-vehicle crash on Interstate 5 in Federal Way injured three people and caused a 10-mile backup Thursday morning, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The collision occurred about 9:15 a.m. in the northbound lanes near South 317th Street.

Troopers said the crash was caused by a car speeding on the left shoulder.

Two people fled on foot from that vehicle after the collision. One was caught immediately; the other was arrested after being found in a nearby wooded area.

Causing vehicle was reported as driving up the left shoulder at a high rate. Both occupants of causing vehicle fled the scene after the crash. They have both been apprehended. pic.twitter.com/PvPRZlJgJc — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) October 31, 2019

Two people were critically injured and taken to Harborview Medical Center, according to South King Fire & Rescue. One of them had to be extricated.

Another suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

Other details about the crash were not immediately known. Troopers are investigating the crash.

Two northbound lanes remain closed.