Washington State Department of Transportation

All southbound lanes of Interstate 5 near Joint Base Lewis-McChord are blocked due to a rollover collision, according to the state Department of Transportation.

The crash occurred about 9:15 a.m. near Pendleton Avenue.

Details about the collision were not immediately available.

This is a developing post. Check back for more information.

