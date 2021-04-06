Major collision closes Meridian in both directions in South Hill

Getty Images/iStockphoto

A collision between a motorcycle and a pickup truck has shut down South Meridian through South Hill in both directions Tuesday afternoon.

The wreck is between 39th Avenue SW and 43rd Avenue SW, Puyallup police said.

The motorcycle driver, a 44-year-old man, was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to Puyallup Police Capt. Dan Pashon.

The resulting investigation will impact the evening commute.

The man driving the truck was not injured. Alcohol and drugs do not appear to be contributing factors, Pashon said.