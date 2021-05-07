Northbound I-5 shut down for fatal crash and 2 semi truck collision near Fife

A fatal crash on northbound Interstate 5 near Fife included a semi truck that spilled milk or cream on the freeway. Washington State Department of Transportation

Two serious collisions at the Pierce-King county line have shut down northbound Interstate 5 and caused massive traffic backups, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

A pedestrian was struck and killed, and the other crash involved two semi trucks. No details have been released but officials said one of the semis was carrying milk that spilled across the freeway.

WSDOT said the investigation and cleanup could take hours.

Traffic backups extend to state Route 16 in Tacoma.

All northbound I-5 lanes are blocked and traffic is being detoured to 54th Street. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.

The first crash happened just before 4 a.m. near 70th Avenue. The wreck involving the semi trucks occurred shortly afterward near 54th Avenue East.

