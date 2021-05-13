Tolls at Narrows Bridge, SR 520 bridge and SR 99 tunnel may increase. What to know

Cars pull up to the toll booths near the Tacoma Narrows Bridge in Gig Harbor, Wash., on Monday, July 20, 2020. joshua.bessex@gateline.com

Seattle and Tacoma drivers may have to pay more in tolls at the Tacoma Narrows Bridge, the State Route 520 bridge and the State Route 99 tunnel as soon as this fall, officials said.

The Washington State Transportation Commission discussed toll setting at its meeting Tuesday morning, according to the agenda. The Narrows Bridge would see a 25-cent increase under the proposal, while the 520 bridge and 99 tunnel’s proposed increases are still being considered by the commission.

In November, officials warned lawmakers that toll increases may be necessary to offset a $72 million revenue shortfall caused by a substantial decrease in traffic during the COVID-19 pandemic, Seattle Pi reported.

Tacoma Narrows Bridge

Toll revenue on the Narrows Bridge between March 2020 and March 2021 was 16%, or $14.2 million, below the pre-COVID forecast, according to the commission.

Lawmakers in 2018 budgeted biennial loans to mitigate future toll rate increases, but pandemic traffic reductions increased the loan amount needed for the 2021 to 2023 biennium.

SR 520 bridge

The SR 520 bridge traffic and revenue were both 54% below the pre-pandemic forecast for the 2020 - 2021 fiscal year, and toll revenues were $52.7 million less than forecasted before COVID-19, according to the proposal.

Traffic on the SR 520 bridge is expected to continue below pre-pandemic levels into the 2022 fiscal year as officials predict rates will be 36% lower than forecasted.

There are two options for increasing toll rates on the 520 bridge:

Tailored increase by time period, averaging 15% overall by July 1, 2023 (FY 2024): – Expands morning and afternoon peak periods by one hour – No increase in minimum toll; holds maximum toll increase to +5% – Higher midday and evening toll increases Uniform 15% toll increase on July 1, 2023 (FY 2024) – Retains current variable toll schedule – Maximum toll stays under $5.00

SR 99 tunnel

From March 2020 to March 2021, traffic was 37% below the pre-pandemic forecast, according to the commission’s proposal. Gross revenue was $12.2 million below the pre-COVID prediction.

“Continued pandemic recovery and ‘new normal’ traffic levels [pose] long-term challenges to meeting financial and legal requirements,” the proposal reads.

Two options were brought to the commission:

Uniform 15% toll increase on October 1, 2021 (FY 2022) – Assumes the planned 3% toll increase by July 1, 2022 (FY 2023) is maintained. Uniform $0.25 toll increase on October 1, 2021 (FY 2022) – Percentage increase varies by time of day, averages 16% on weekdays – Assumes the planned 3% toll increase on July 1, 2022 (FY 2023) is maintained

There will be a public input period between late June and mid-July, according to the commission’s toll rate setting timeline. The commission is scheduled to select the final proposed permanent rates at its meeting July 20.

A hearing in late July will include a public comment period on the final proposed toll rates, and adoption of the proposals will take place on or after Aug. 24.

The SR 520 bridge adjustment financial plan, along with the new toll rates at the Narrows Bridge and SR 99 tunnel, will take effect Oct. 1.