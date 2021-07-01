Semi-truck overturned on I-5 ramp in Tacoma; traffic delays to be expected

A rolled-over semi is blocking traffic on northbound Interstate 5 near the I-705 interchange. Washington State Patrol

A semi-truck overturned Thursday afternoon on northbound I-5 at the interchange to I-705 in Tacoma, blocking several lanes.

The Tacoma Fire Department initially responded to the incident at 3:45 p.m., department spokesperson Joe Meinecke said. State Patrol troopers and the Washington State Department of Transportation later arrived at the scene.

The semi-truck is currently blocking the right two lanes, according to a tweet from trooper Robert Reyer. Meinecke said he expects the semi-truck will not be moved for “quite awhile.” Delays are expected in the meantime.

The driver, who is currently unidentified, sustained minor injuries.