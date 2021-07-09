One dead in crash on Pacific Highway South in Milton on Friday

Getty Images

One person died in a crash along Pacific Highway South at South 356th Street in Milton on Friday.

Milton police are investigating the wreck, which involved two vehicles.

Police say one driver was traveling south on Pacific Highway when they pulled into the left-turn lane, appearing to use it as a passing lane.

A second driver pulled into the intersection in an attempt to go north and was struck by the first vehicle. The second driver died at the scene.

The driver who apparently caused the crash appeared to be impaired, said Milton police Sgt. Nils Luckman, but no arrest was immediately reported.

Police were working to remove the vehicles from the road after closing the southbound lanes.

Police split the northbound lanes of Pacific Highway to allow through traffic for southbound drivers.

The closure was expected to be in effect for several hours.