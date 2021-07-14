Traffic

Maintenance crews work on northbound I-5 in Fife to remove trees damaged by fire

Slowdowns are expected on northbound I-5 in Fife on Wednesday as crews work to remove trees damaged by fire.
UPDATE: WSDOT shared shortly after 10 a.m. on Wednesday that maintenance crews determined they can get the work down without traffic slowdowns.

Drivers going northbound on Interstate 5 on Wednesday should expect delays in the Fife area.

Washington State Department of Transportation maintenance crews will remove trees from the shoulder of I-5 near the Pierce/King County line that will include multiple rolling slowdowns and temporarily stopping all lanes of traffic.

“We need to remove about 5 trees following a previous fire,” said WSDOT spokesperson Doug Adamson. “They need to come down as they could pose a future hazard.”

The slowdowns are expected to start at 10 a.m. and continue throughout the day until 2 p.m.

WSDOT is asking drivers to take fire prevention measures while driving, including:

