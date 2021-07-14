Maintenance crews work on northbound I-5 in Fife to remove trees damaged by fire

Slowdowns are expected on northbound I-5 in Fife on Wednesday as crews work to remove trees damaged by fire. Courtesy

UPDATE: WSDOT shared shortly after 10 a.m. on Wednesday that maintenance crews determined they can get the work down without traffic slowdowns.

Drivers going northbound on Interstate 5 on Wednesday should expect delays in the Fife area.

Washington State Department of Transportation maintenance crews will remove trees from the shoulder of I-5 near the Pierce/King County line that will include multiple rolling slowdowns and temporarily stopping all lanes of traffic.

“We need to remove about 5 trees following a previous fire,” said WSDOT spokesperson Doug Adamson. “They need to come down as they could pose a future hazard.”

The slowdowns are expected to start at 10 a.m. and continue throughout the day until 2 p.m.

WSDOT is asking drivers to take fire prevention measures while driving, including:

Properly disposing of cigarettes, or anything else with a flame. Never toss them out of a vehicle window.

Keep your vehicle off of dried grass. Pulling your vehicle into a field with dry grass can spark a fire from the heat of the undercarriage or wheel bearings.

Make sure your vehicle and any trailers and equipment are in good working order before heading out. This reduces the chances of vehicle fires which can grow into larger fires. It also helps you avoid getting stranded along the highway.

Make sure safety chains for trailers do not drag on the pavement. Sparks can quickly explode into a fire.