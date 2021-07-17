There may be delays at Stadium Way and Division in Tacoma on Monday. Here’s why

Drivers should avoid the Stadium Way and Division Avenue intersection in Tacoma starting Monday, July 19 until the end of August as Sound Transit will be installing the remaining tracks of the Hilltop Tacoma Link Extension project.

The southbound traffic lane on Stadium Way from Broadway Street to south of Division Avenue will be closed, according to Sound Transit. Division Avenue from Broadway Street to Stadium Way also will be closed to through traffic.

The northbound traffic lane on Stadium Way will be open. There will be detours on Tacoma Avenue, St. Helens Avenue and Broadway.

There also will be ongoing construction and traffic restrictions in other parts of Tacoma as crews install gutters, track, lighting and other improvements. Here’s a list of closures and restrictions:

Commerce Street from I-705 to South 9th Street is closed to southbound traffic.

Commerce Street from South 9th Street to South 7th Street is closed to through traffic.

Martin Luther King Jr. Way and 6th Avenue intersection — two-way traffic available but might have traffic restrictions.

Martin Luther King Jr. Way from South 16th Street to South 13th Street — two-way traffic available but might have traffic restrictions.

East 25th Street from East G Street to McKinley Avenue — closed; detour on Puyallup Avenue.

East 25th Street from McKinley Avenue to East J Street — closed to eastbound traffic; detour on Puyallup Avenue.

Some sidewalks and crosswalks will be temporarily closed, and buses will follow detours. Construction will occur from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The Hilltop Tacoma Link Extension project will add six new stations for the Tacoma Link and is scheduled to finish by next year.