Two killed in collision between motorcycle and car in Tacoma on Sunday

There has been a deadly wreck on I-705 near the on-ramp to northbound I-5, the Tacoma Fire Department reported Sunday.

The crash, which involved multiple vehicles, occurred about 6:30 p.m., the department reported on Twitter.

The state Department of Transportation reported the on-ramp to I-5 is blocked.

“Please avoid the area and use alternate routes,” the department said.

State trooper Robert Reyer reported the collision involved a car and motorcycle and that the two people on the motorcycle were pronounced dead at the scene.

#UPDATE - Sadly, the two riders of the motorcycle were pronounced deceased at the scene. Please expect delays in the area for the investigation. — Trooper Robert Reyer (@wspd1pio) July 19, 2021