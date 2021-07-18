Traffic

Two killed in collision between motorcycle and car in Tacoma on Sunday

Washington State Patrol

There has been a deadly wreck on I-705 near the on-ramp to northbound I-5, the Tacoma Fire Department reported Sunday.

The crash, which involved multiple vehicles, occurred about 6:30 p.m., the department reported on Twitter.

The state Department of Transportation reported the on-ramp to I-5 is blocked.

“Please avoid the area and use alternate routes,” the department said.

State trooper Robert Reyer reported the collision involved a car and motorcycle and that the two people on the motorcycle were pronounced dead at the scene.

  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service