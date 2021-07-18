Traffic
Two killed in collision between motorcycle and car in Tacoma on Sunday
There has been a deadly wreck on I-705 near the on-ramp to northbound I-5, the Tacoma Fire Department reported Sunday.
The crash, which involved multiple vehicles, occurred about 6:30 p.m., the department reported on Twitter.
The state Department of Transportation reported the on-ramp to I-5 is blocked.
“Please avoid the area and use alternate routes,” the department said.
State trooper Robert Reyer reported the collision involved a car and motorcycle and that the two people on the motorcycle were pronounced dead at the scene.
