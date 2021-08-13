Semi-truck overturned in Puyallup closes on-ramp to state Route 167

A semi-truck overturned on its side in Puyallup Friday morning near State Road 161 and North Meridian, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. The department didn’t report any injuries. WSDOT

The on-ramp to northbound state Route 167 is closed, according to tweets from the department’s account. Drivers will need to use alternate routes.

Drivers should expect an extended closure of the on-ramp, according to the tweets. The truck’s trailer was damaged and heavy equipment was needed to remove debris.