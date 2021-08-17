Traffic collision in Lakewood sends 2 to hospital

West Pierce Fire & Rescue said two people were sent to the hospital after a traffic collision August 17, 2021. West Pierce Fire and Rescue

A traffic collision in Lakewood Tuesday morning sent two people to the hospital and led to a road closure, according to tweets from West Pierce Fire & Rescue.

Gravelly Lake Drive was shut down between Main and 112th streets southwest, according to the tweets. Fire officials said five people were evaluated for injuries and two were sent to the hospital.

The extent of their injuries and what led up to the cause of the crash was unclear.

A photo of the crash posted to the office’s Twitter showed one car flipped onto its side.