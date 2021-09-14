Traffic snared on northbound I-5 out of Lacey due to JBLM gate closure

The DuPont Gate at JBLM is scheduled to be closed to inbound traffic for three weeks starting Sept 14. The gate closure caused traffic delays Tuesday morning, Sept. 14, 2021. Washington State Department of Transportation

Traffic on northbound Interstate 5 out of Lacey was congested Tuesday morning due to a gate closure at Joint Base Lewis-McChord.

The DuPont Gate at JBLM is scheduled to be closed to inbound traffic for three weeks starting Tuesday morning. The gate will be closed until Oct. 4, according to a social media post from JBLM.

A photo tweeted around 7 a.m. by Washington State Department of Transportation showed I-5 northbound traffic out of Lacey backed up for miles. No collisions had been reported so far Tuesday morning.

JBLM suggested motorists that use DuPont Gate should instead use the RCF Gate, which has an inbound lane open 5 a.m. to 10 a.m. weekdays. Drivers can also use the Liberty Gate, which is open 24/7, or the Integrity Gate, which is open 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. weekdays and 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekends.

TRAFFIC ADVISORY: The DuPont Gate will be closed to inbound traffic Sept. 14 to Oct. 4. For more info, visit: https://t.co/gPmiNYznU5 pic.twitter.com/mnik82untz — Joint Base Lewis-McChord (@JBLM_PAO) September 13, 2021

