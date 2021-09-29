Puyallup police vehicle involved in traffic collision while driving through intersection

Puyallup Police Department

A Puyallup Police Department truck was struck by another vehicle Tuesday evening while the officer drove through an intersection on his way to a separate incident.

The crash was reported at about 6 p.m. Tuesday, according to a tweet from the police department. The officer was responding to another vehicle collision when his truck was “T-boned” by another vehicle in the intersection of 37th Avenue Southeast and South Meridian Street, according to the tweet.

Police said the officer had his lights and sirens activated while responding to the other incident. No injuries were reported from the crash involving the police vehicle.

South Meridian Street was closed for several hours to northbound traffic and was limited to one lane of southbound traffic while officers investigated the collision.

