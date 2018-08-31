Man’s colostomy bag ripped out by woman demanding cash for Mexican exorcism, Calif. cops say

To say this restraining order didn’t work would be putting it mildly.

Despite the restraining order against her, Bertha Ocejo, 56, showed up Thursday at a 70-year-old man’s home in Farmersville, California, according to a Tulare County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post.

Ocejo had a bizarre request for the man: She wanted him to give her $5,000 to fund a trip to Mexico for an exorcism, deputies said.

“She said that she’s demon-possessed,” Ashley Ritchie, a spokeswoman for the sheriff’s office, told McClatchy in a phone interview Friday. “I’m not sure if she’s on drugs, or if there are mental issues.”

When the man told Ocejo he wasn’t going to hand over the money, Ocejo grew angry — so angry that she pulled out the man’s colostomy bag, according to the sheriff’s office. A colostomy bag is a pouch that can gather a person’s bodily waste outside of his or her body, according to WebMD.

Ocejo also shattered windows at the home, attempted to strike the man with an iron and struck him with her feet and hands, deputies said.

The man called authorities around 5 p.m., and as deputies arrived Ocejo fled, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies tracked her down and arrested her.

Ocejo faces charges of assault with a deadly weapon, terrorist threats, armed robbery and elderly abuse, the sheriff’s office said.

It wasn’t the first time the pair had interacted, Ritchie said, adding that she’s not sure about the nature of Ocejo and the man’s relationship.

“She had threatened to kill him in the past,” Ritchie said. “He has an active emergency protective order against her.”

But Ocejo’s appearance Thursday wasn’t a complete surprise to the man, Ritchie said.

“He felt sorry for her, so that’s why he maintained this relationship and let her come into the home last night,” Ritchie said.

Ocejo was booked at a Tulare County jail and held on $60,000 bail ahead of a court appearance next week, the Visalia Times-Delta reports.