Man in witch’s robe sacrificed cat in pentagram of salt in driveway, Oklahoma cops say

An Oklahoma man faces animal cruelty charges after police responded to reports of an “animal sacrifice” earlier this year.

A dead grey cat was lying in the middle of a driveway — inside a pentagram that appeared to be made of salt — when officers arrived at a home in Enid, Oklahoma, on March 23, according to a police affidavit. A witness told officers he had seen a man in a witch’s robe at the scene, and identified the man as 23-year-old Skyler Gregg, police said.

Officers went to Gregg’s nearby home to speak with him and found “blood and what appeared to be animal feces” in Gregg’s driveway, the affidavit said. The cat’s body had been found in a neighbor’s driveway.

Gregg told authorities that the animal bit him while he petted it, and then “he heard his god ‘Erebus’ tell him to kill it,” police said.

In Greek mythology, Erebus was a “personification of darkness” or “a place of darkness in the underworld on the way to Hades,” according to Merriam-Webster. The dictionary defines a pentagram as a five-pointed star “used as a magic or occult symbol.”

“It pissed me off,” Gregg told police, describing the cat as a neighborhood stray, according to the affidavit.

Gregg said he used a ceramic knife to kill the cat and showed police the bloody blade, the affidavit said. When officers asked Gregg about the fact that the cat’s body was found at another person’s house, Gregg explained that “he did not want to get into trouble.” He had also thrown the handle of the knife over a neighbor’s fence, police said.

Gregg surrendered his witch’s robe to police and showed officers a makeshift altar and a book of drawings that he had made of his god, police said.

Gregg was charged last week with felony animal cruelty, and was arraigned on Thursday, Enid News & Eagle reports. He’s free on $5,000 bond and is set to appear in court again on Oct. 29.

Gregg faces as much as 10 years in prison if convicted on the charge because of prior convictions, according to the newspaper.