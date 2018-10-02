‘I’m hit!’: Agent was shot in house booby-trapped like something from ‘Indiana Jones,’ cops say

A shotgun-rigged wheelchair. A trip-wired hot tub designed to roll down and crush people. Spike strips. Animal snares.
Those are some of the obstacles law enforcement officials faced when they came to investigate a house in Josephine County, Oregon, on Sept. 7., Oregon Live reported.
The house was the property of Gregory Rodvelt, who had been ordered to turn over the property after his mother and her guardian filed a lawsuit against him for elder abuse, according to the site. It resulted in a $2.1 million judgment, forcing him to surrender the home.
It’s not Rodvelt’s first brush with the law. In 2017, the 66-year-old got into an armed standoff with officers on an Arizona highway, Surprise, Arizona, police said in a news release. It took nearly three hours for him to finally surrender and be placed into custody, the Arizona Republic reported.
He has been in jail since then, although police released him for two weeks so he could return to his home and prepare the property to be forfeited, according to The Associated Press.
But when a county official who had been appointed to handle the property transfer saw a sign warning of “improvised devices,” he called law enforcement, the Mail Tribune reported.
When the officers got to the house, they navigated a car lined with metal-toothed animal traps and a yard littered with junk, according to the paper.
One trap was a trip-wire-rigged hot tub designed to roll toward the gate and crush people, “much like a scene from the movie ‘Indiana Jones — Raiders of the Lost Ark,” according to a criminal complaint obtained by Oregon Live.
Police dodged the trap and blasted open the door to the home, where a trip-wired wheelchair was set off and blasted an FBI agent in the leg, the AP reported.
The agent screamed, “I’m hit!” and was rushed to the hospital, where an X-ray discovered a shotgun pellet in his leg, Oregon Live reported.
Police found Rodvelt near a grocery store later that day, where he told them, “I would not race right in” to the house, according to the Mail Tribune. He has since been charged with assault on a federal officer, and contractors have been inspecting the rest of the house for traps, the AP reported.
