Burglar browsing porn on victim’s laptop left DNA that got him caught, Calif. cops say

A Southern California burglar was arrested last week after DNA evidence — which he left while browsing porn on one of his victim’s laptops — helped identify him, according to the Orange County district attorney.

The break-in happened Oct. 4, after four female college roommates in Orange left their home to go to an event together just before 9:30 p.m., the district attorney said in a news release. When they returned after 11 p.m., the women found their home ransacked.

A burglar had sneaked into the home through a window and raided the women’s bedrooms, leaving the women’s underwear strewn around the home, the district attorney said. The burglar also browsed porn online using one of the victim’s laptops, and used the computer to download pictures of the victim as well, according to the district attorney.

After leaving semen on the laptop, the burglar abandoned the computer in another of the women’s bedrooms, according to authorities. He also ate “multiple cookies” and drank milk from the women’s fridge before leaving the home, prosecutors said.

The day after the burglary, Orange police were able to swab items from the crime scene — including the semen on the laptop. And just days later, after the sample was run through investigators’ Rapid DNA Program, a match came back: The DNA belonged to Jonathan Jose Ruiz, who had to submit DNA to a law enforcement database as part of a 2017 vandalism case, according to prosecutors.

Ruiz, a 19-year-old resident of Orange, was arrested on Oct. 11, the district attorney said. Ruiz was charged on Monday with four felony residential burglary and vandalism. If convicted, he could face more than six years in prison, prosecutors said.

When he was arrested, authorities discovered Ruiz had two pairs of underwear from the victims in addition to other property that had been stolen from the women, prosecutors said.

Ruiz is being held on $50,000 bail, according to Orange County jail records.