6.9 earthquake felt widely across California, in Fresno, Los Angeles and Sacramento
Water comes out of swimming pool in Bakersfield during earthquake
For the second straight day, an earthquake could be felt in the Fresno, California, area and beyond.
The latest quake occurred around 8:20 p.m. Friday and lasted at least a minute, causing a lengthy sway around town.
The earthquake registered a magnitude of 6.9 and once again occurred near Ridgecrest, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
It’s the same area where Thursday morning’s earthquake occurred, which drew a magnitude of 6.4.
The earthquake was felt as far north as Sacramento, and pool water was reported sloshing in Marysville in Yuba County.
Social media lit up with chatter of the latest earthquake, including one video post of water swaying out of a swimming pool in Bakersfield.
The quake initially was reported as a magnitude of 7.1.
Nonetheless, Friday night’s earthquake is the largest temblor in the region in 20 years.
According to the Associated Press, officials in San Bernardino County reported homes shifting, foundation cracking and retaining walls coming down. One person suffered minor injuries and was being treated by firefighters, they said.
Lucy Jones, a seismologist with the California Institute of Technology’s seismology lab, tweeted that the quake was part of the sequence that produced the earlier quake.
The new jolt was felt in downtown Los Angeles as a rolling motion that seemed to last at least a half-minute. Reports said the quake rocked chandeliers and rattled furniture as far away as Las Vegas, and the U.S. Geological Survey said it was felt in Mexico as well.
The press box at Dodger Stadium lurched for several seconds, and fans in the upper deck appeared to be moving toward the exit. Enrique Hernandez of the Dodgers was at-bat in the bottom of the fourth when the quake occurred. He stepped out of the batter’s box, but it wasn’t clear if that was because of the quake.
An NBA Summer League game in Las Vegas was stopped after the quake. Speakers over the court at the Thomas & Mack Center continued swaying more than 10 minutes after the quake.
The quake came as communities in the Mojave Desert tallied damage and made emergency repairs to cracked roads and broken pipes from the earlier quake.
Hours earlier, seismologists had said that quake had been followed by more than 1,700 aftershocks and that they might continue for years. However, that quake would now be considered a foreshock to the Friday night temblor.
Around 9:20 p.m., a brief aftershock rolled through and could be felt in the Fresno area. The aftershock was confirmed by the National Weather Service in Hanford.
Information from the Associated Press was used in the report.
