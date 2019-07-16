National
Police radio conversation about pigs leads to misunderstanding that will crack you up
Police in Kansas got a dispatch radio call on Monday that pigs were falling out of a truck, video shows.
That’s not what a Riley County Police Department officer heard, though.
“We evidently have a truck that is losing pigs out the back,” the dispatcher told the officer.
“Kids, as in children?” the officer asked.
“No, pigs,” the dispatcher said. “As in little pink animals with curly tails.”
Body-camera video the Police Department shared on Facebook shows the officer then arriving at the scene to find two people who had apparently captured the pigs holding them with leashes.
“Just a typical day in Kansas,” police said on Facebook.
