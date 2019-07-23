Raccoon gets its face stuck in metal can. Kansas City police officer comes to the rescue

The treats were meant for delivery workers, but this thieving squirrel didn’t care A woman caught a thieving squirrel red-handed as it repeatedly stole treats in a basket intended for delivery workers. Michele Boudreaux says she puts treats in a basket outside her New Jersey home for delivery workers each year during the holiday Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A woman caught a thieving squirrel red-handed as it repeatedly stole treats in a basket intended for delivery workers. Michele Boudreaux says she puts treats in a basket outside her New Jersey home for delivery workers each year during the holiday

To some, they’re raccoons. To others, they’re trash pandas.

But to a police officer in Kansas City, Kansas, a raccoon is just another citizen in need.

Police officers encountered a raccoon at 43rd and Mission Road in Kansas City, but something wasn’t right, they said in a post on Instagram.

The critter’s face was stuck inside of a metal can.

So Officer Stanturf leaped to action. He freed the raccoon from the jaws of the can and sent him merrily on his way, but not before snapping a quick photo of his new friend.