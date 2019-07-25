Video shows woman chase jogger who flashed her, Mass. cops say. ‘I’m going to get him’

Jogger chases after man who flashed her in Massachusetts A woman reported that she was jogging in Cambridge on July 18, 2019 at 7:30 a.m. when a man exposed himself to her. She ran after him, trying to detain him but he was able to flee. He was last seen on Amesbury Street. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A woman reported that she was jogging in Cambridge on July 18, 2019 at 7:30 a.m. when a man exposed himself to her. She ran after him, trying to detain him but he was able to flee. He was last seen on Amesbury Street.

A woman was on a morning jog last week when another runner “indecently exposed himself” to her, Massachusetts State Police say.

The woman quickly turned around to chase the man, who was running in the opposite direction, and easily caught up to him, video shows. As she confronts the man, he appears to lean back and hold up his arm to defend himself, the video shows.

The man then “fled the area” as the woman tried detaining him and yelled for people nearby to call 911, police said on Facebook.

The woman, who identified herself to media only as Aia, said she saw the man pull down his pants once, then a second time as he got closer to her, according to KCBD.

“I told him I’m going to get him,” the woman told KCBD.

The woman said she’s a former member of the Israeli military and stands at 6 feet 1 inch tall, according to WBTS.

“Where I come from and how I grew up, we don’t just walk by,” the woman told the Boston TV station. “We don’t just ignore it, because I have a daughter and it could be my daughter next to him.”

Police are still searching for the man and released the video to help with the effort. Though the surveillance camera captured the indecent exposure on camera, police edited that part out, according to the Facebook post.

The man was described as heavy and balding with short dark hair, police said. He was wearing black and gray running clothes and black shoes with white soles, police said.

“Good for her,” a Massachusetts state trooper told KCBD. “You know, I think she put the fear of God in the guy.”