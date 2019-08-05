Store employee spots a ‘bag of goodies’ near the candy display — meth, Ohio cops say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Ohio police say people shouldn’t use meth.

But if they do decide to “indulge,” then drug users shouldn’t drop their stash where kids can grab it, police say.

On Saturday, an employee at a Circle K convenience store spotted a small baggie of a crystallized substance on the floor underneath the candy display by the cash registers, Strasburg police in a Facebook post.

Officers tested the substance and determined it was meth, police said. Though investigators viewed surveillance video of the store, they couldn’t track down who lost the drugs, police said.

“Unfortunately we could not determine who had accidentally dropped their precious bag of goodies,” police said.

So, police asked whoever is missing the drugs to give them a call.

They also had one other request.

“Please make sure that you don’t do drugs, but if you do however in fact indulge in that sort of illegal drug use, please don’t drop it so little kids can get a hold of it!” police said in the Facebook post.