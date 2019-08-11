National
Bear bursts through wall ‘like the Kool-Aid Man’ to escape home, Colorado cops say
How to keep bears away from your home
A bear who may have followed the scent of refuse into a Colorado home Saturday night apparently had a hard time finding the way out, Estes Park police wrote on Facebook.
As police responded to the bear burglary, the culprit made its escape by bursting through a wall to the outside, police wrote.
The Facebook post compared the bear breakout to those of the “Kool-Aid Man,” who at one point smashed through walls in television ads for the drink.
Photos posted by police on Facebook show a bear-sized hole in a plywood section of wall in the home.
Officers also included some tips from Colorado Parks and Wildlife on dealing with bears, such as locking all doors and windows to homes or vehicles.
“Bears are extremely smart, which means we all have to be too,” the post reads, asking for residents to “do your part to keep bears wild.”
Estes Park is a town in Rocky Mountain National Park in northern Colorado.
Comments