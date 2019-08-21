Topless, unconscious ‘woman’ being dragged by man wasn’t what it seemed, KC cops say

How 911 calls are located Emergency dispatchers in most cases can get an idea of where a 911 call is coming from. But the precision of pinning down that location depends on how the call is made. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Emergency dispatchers in most cases can get an idea of where a 911 call is coming from. But the precision of pinning down that location depends on how the call is made.

A man appeared to be carrying a “topless, unconscious woman” through downtown Kansas City, 911 callers reported to police.

He’d slung the woman over his shoulder, let her head bump on a street curb and even looked like he might throw her over a bridge, the callers said.

“Savior!” the man yelled while holding the woman near the 12th Street bridge, a caller told police.

Cops rushed to the scene and found something “totally unexpected,” according to a Kansas City Police Department tweet.

The “woman” who callers were scared might be dead was indeed not alive.

She was actually a life-size doll the man said he found in a dumpster behind a restaurant a few blocks away, according to police.

The officers told the man he shouldn’t carry his doll in public anymore, according to police.