Leashed cat rescued from Bay Bridge ledge during rush hour, San Francisco officials say

What can you do to stop animal abuse? Witnessing animal abuse can be difficult, but according to the Humane Society of the Unites States, it is important not to turn away from animal cruelty. Here are tips to help stop animal abuse. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing animal abuse can be difficult, but according to the Humane Society of the Unites States, it is important not to turn away from animal cruelty. Here are tips to help stop animal abuse.

San Francisco animal rescuers are searching for a cat’s owner — and for an explanation — after a feline was rescued from a ledge on the Bay Bridge on Tuesday.

The cat was rescued in the afternoon from a precipice hundreds of feet above San Francisco Bay waters, the San Francisco Department of Animal Care & Control said on Twitter. The lengthy bridge connects the city to Oakland and the rest of the East Bay by way of Treasure Island.

“We have not identified an owner yet,” rescuers said Tuesday. “Is this your daredevil kitty?”

Animal control said the cat is safe and that anyone who recognizes it should call (415) 554-6364.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The roughly 6-year-old neutered male cat has temporarily been named Tenzing, the rescuers said.

This afternoon our officers rescued, with the assistance of CHP and Caltrans, this cat from a Bay Bridge ledge 100's of feet over the water. We have not identified an owner yet-- is this your daredevil kitty? Cat is safe with us, contact 415-554-6364 if you recognize. pic.twitter.com/QTQ54pBKgF — SF Animal Care (@SFACC) August 21, 2019

Animal control officers, California Highway Patrol and Caltrans worked together to safely capture the harnessed cat with a net under it, according to Bay City News Service, which reported that the animal was found on a “ledge near the First Street on-ramp.”

KGO reported that “officials hope the cat’s owner will come forward, and explain how their pet ended up on the Bay Bridge.”