Video shows drunk driver falling out of truck while making a turn, California cops say

Police say a driver in California who fell out of his truck was drunk.

On Saturday, California Highway Patrol shared a video on Facebook of what they say is a drunk driver falling out of his truck and into the street.

“Don’t drink and drive,” the video warns before an Aramark truck is seen making a sharp turn across traffic in Arden-Arcade. Afterward, a man can be seen laying in the street near a crosswalk. He stays huddled on the ground for a moment before slowly struggling to his feet.

Police say the truck continued down the street until it hit a sign. No one else was injured.

Along with being intoxicated, the driver was also not wearing his seatbelt, police say.

“If you drink, don’t drive and always wear your seat belt,” CHP wrote in the post. “We’re willing to bet that after a trip to the hospital and the county jail, this driver wishes he had been both sober and properly restrained.”

The driver was treated for minor injuries at the hospital before being taken Sacramento County Main Jail, KTXL reported.

The name of the driver was not released by police.