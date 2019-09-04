Woman who hit head on Space Mountain wants $3 million from Disneyland, suit says

A woman from Alaska has filed a $3 million suit against Disneyland after hitting her head on a low concrete ceiling exiting the Space Mountain ride in 2017, according to the lawsuit. The Walt Disney World version of the attraction, shown here, also faces legal action. The Associated Press file

A woman from Alaska says she suffered a concussion and brain injury after hitting her head exiting Space Mountain at Disneyland, a federal lawsuit says.

Ryan and Sarah Andrews seek $3 million from The Walt Disney Co. over the December 2017 mishap, which took place after her roller-coaster car was diverted into a maintenance tunnel before the ride began, the suit filed Friday says.

Sarah Andrews “violently struck” her head on the low concrete ceiling when she stood up because ride operators directed her to watch her step in the dimly lit tunnel, the suit says.

Disoriented and dazed, she returned to her hotel with her family, then went to a hospital emergency room, where doctors diagnosed a concussion, according to the lawsuit.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Doctors later diagnosed Sarah Andrews with a traumatic brain injury requiring ongoing treatment, the suit filed in U.S. District Court in California says.

Disney officials did not respond to a request for comment on the lawsuit, The Orange County Register reported.

In August, a woman from the United Kingdom sued Disney over an accident on Space Mountain at Walt Disney World in Florida, The Orlando Sentinel reported.

The woman broke her ankle after tripping over a restraint bar while getting on the ride, the suit says. Her suit seeks $15,000 over the September 2017 incident.

SHARE COPY LINK A service dog named Elijah got to cuddle with Cinderella while visiting Disneyland in Anaheim, California on Dec. 28, 2018.