Hundreds trapped on Ocracoke Island after Hurricane Dorian makes landfall

Hurricane Dorian causes major flooding in Ocracoke Video of flooding in Ocracoke Friday morning, Sept. 6, 2019. Joe Chestnut says his parents sent this video and their house is up on about 5’ stilts, and the water is about 18” from the house. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Video of flooding in Ocracoke Friday morning, Sept. 6, 2019. Joe Chestnut says his parents sent this video and their house is up on about 5’ stilts, and the water is about 18” from the house.

Hundreds of people are trapped on the Outer Banks island of Ocracoke in the wake of Hurricane Dorian’s landfall Friday morning, says N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper.

Unconfirmed totals report as many as 800 people are on the storm-battered island — and they are being warned to get to the highest point in their home as storm surge and flash floods threatened to inundate some structures, Cooper said.

The situation was revealed during a press conference, less than two hours after the Natural Hurricane Center reported the Category 1 storm made landfall over Cape Hatteras.

“There is significant concern about hundreds of people trapped on Ocracoke Island... Right now, the storm is raging there,” Cooper said. “I don’t think rescue crews can get in at this point, but they are ready to go as soon as they possibly can.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Cooper called for a mandatory evacuation of the state’s barrier islands before the storm arrived.

He said the deteriorating situation showed “we cannot let our guard down” as the storm continues to move north.

State officials blamed the issue in Ocracoke in part on a bridge being out on N.C. Highway 12, north of Ocracoke Village on Ocracoke Island. The 18-mile long island is the southernmost of the Outer Banks islands and 90 percent of it is owned by the National Park Service, according to VisitOcracokeNC.com.

Cape Hatteras National Seashore posted photos on Facebook showing the highway — which connects the state’s barrier islands — was covered with water soon after the eye of Dorian made landfall. The park warned flooding was imminent.

“On the backside of the storm, winds will push water from the sound onto the islands,” the park wrote on Facebook.

“The water can rush in quickly as wind patterns shift. Residents of Hatteras and Ocracoke Island should be prepared for extensive sound-side surge.”

More than 230,000 people in the state were without power Friday morning, due to downed trees and power lines.

Nearly 80 roads and highways were also blocked with water, fallen trees or downed power lines, state officials said. That number was expected to rise to as many as 150 roads as Dorian continued its northward track, officials said.

State officials say about 5,000 people are staying in the 78 shelters that opened across the state at the height of the storm.