Ex-Marine with AR-15 had writing on ‘white boy who shoots up schools,’ Texas cops say

AR-15: The Gun Behind So Many Mass Shootings The AR-15 assault rifle is commonly used in mass shootings in the United States. Here's a closer look at likely reasons why. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The AR-15 assault rifle is commonly used in mass shootings in the United States. Here's a closer look at likely reasons why.

A former U.S. Marine was caught with an AR-15 rifle, an illegal silencer and other military tactical gear in Texas, police said.

Prosecutors called him “an immediate threat to the safety of the community,” the Houston Chronicle reported.

On Thursday, Houston cops pulled over Rick Montealvo, 28, because his pickup truck didn’t have a license plate, according to KHOU. When officers looked inside the vehicle, they saw a tan AR-15 between the driver’s seat and console, the Houston TV station reported.

Police reported finding a black suppressor, or silencer, that wasn’t registered, a sniper canopy, camouflage tactical gear and a “military screening system” used to hide from aerial view, according to KHOU.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The officers found papers about school shootings, death and a document that read “They say I’m the white boy who shoots up schools,” according to the Houston Chronicle.

Poachers caught butchering green sea turtles, hiding meat in sand, Texas officials say

Prosecutors asked a judge to set a high bond amount because of Montealvo’s risk to the public, according to the newspaper.

“This is all we get before something horrible happens, so I am asking for a $200,000 bond on this defendant,” the prosecutor said, according to KTRK.

Montealvo told the judge that he had the guns and military gear for his job, KTRK reported.

“I work private security. That’s the reason I have all that gear, and I explained that to everyone there,” Montealvo told the judge, according to KTRK.

The judge said he was “concerned,” KTRK reported.

Montealvo was charged with possession of a prohibited weapon and jailed on $200,000 bond, records show.