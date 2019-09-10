Texas soldier’s World War II dog tag turns up in England, but museum can’t find owner

Remembering Pearl Harbor Pearl Harbor was attacked by Japan on December 7, 1941. More than 2,000 American service members were killed and the event launched the U.S. into World War II. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Pearl Harbor was attacked by Japan on December 7, 1941. More than 2,000 American service members were killed and the event launched the U.S. into World War II.

A museum in England is trying to reunite a World War II military dog tag with the family of a U.S. soldier from Texas.

It’s slowly gathering clues with the help of people across the world.

A person using a metal detector turned up the identity tag while searching near Eynsham Hall near Oxford, according to the Soldiers of Oxfordshire Museum on Facebook. Eynsham Hall, which is now a luxury boutique hotel, was a base for the U.S. Army Air Corps operated by the American Red Cross, KENS reported.

The museum posted a picture of the tag on Facebook. The name “Luroy Garrett” is inscribed on the metal, the picture shows.

“The finder would love to return it to the (soldier’s) family,” the museum said in the Facebook post.

The museum later found a record that a man named Leroy Garret lived at the same address on the dog tag, according to a post on Facebook. In 1940, he worked as a janitor at a medical company and had a wife and 1-year-old son, the museum said.

“Thank you to everyone helping out by passing on relevant records and information,” the museum said in a post. “We’re piecing things together, and will keep our feed updated!”