Power window closes on toddler’s head, killing her as dad slept, Detroit cops say

A 2-year-old girl died in Detroit this week after her head got caught in a car’s power window, according to police.

Police said the car was parked on the city’s west side Monday around 3:30 p.m. when the automatic lock window trapped the girl’s head while she was in the backseat and her father and uncle were sleeping in the front seat, the Detroit News reports.

The newspaper reported that the father and uncle “told police they were asleep in the car and when the father woke up, he found her stuck in the window, police said.”

Police said the uncle hopped in the backseat to do CPR on the child as the father drove them to a hospital, according to the Detroit News.

The child was pronounced dead when they got to the hospital, according to FOX 2.

WXYZ identified the child as Kierre Allen and reported that the incident happened in the driveway of the family’s home, where relatives realized something was amiss after hearing the father screaming: “My baby, my baby.”

FOX 2 reported that the father had his 1-year-old and a 2-year-old with him at the time of the incident. The father had been asleep for two hours when he awoke to find the 2-year-old with the window closed on her head, the TV station reported.

“Police say the 21-year-old father cooperated with officials and was questioned,” FOX 2 reported.

Police said the father was arrested on outstanding traffic tickets, but the girl’s death is still under investigation and no charges have been filed in the case, according to the Detroit News.

“You’ve got to kind of take a look in that rearview mirror once in a while just to see what’s going on back there, especially if it’s a little quiet,” Lt. Michael Shaw of the Michigan State Police told WXYZ.

Shaw suggested in an interview with WXYZ that parents put their children in the middle seat if possible so they are out of reach of door handles and windows.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration recommends parents explain the dangers of power windows to children and teach kids not to play with the switches.

“If available, activate the power window lock switch so that your children cannot play with the windows,” the agency recommended.

The agency said that “all model year 2010 vehicles and newer will have ‘pull to close’ switches, which require you to pull up on them to close the window. Older vehicles may have window switches that a child can accidentally step or put weight on, easily causing a window to close.”

The car involved in the child’s death was a 2005 Mazda 3, WXYZ reports.