National
Pit bull attacks dad protecting his family before police shoot it, Texas cops say
How to avoid getting bitten by a dog
A pit bull was shot and killed by a cop as it was attacking a father trying to protect his family, Texas police say.
The dog got loose Sunday night and turned violent, attacking the father while he was with his wife and small child, Laredo police said in a news release on Facebook.
Fearing the pit bull would get inside their home, they ended up at the front door “fighting to keep the dog from going inside the house,” police said. Officers heard about the attack and arrived at the scene to find the the pit bull “had a hold of the victim’s chest,” police said.
“The victim was already badly injured and was in great harm,” police said.
An officer shot the dog, ending the attack. The dad was taken to the hospital and treated for several dog bites, police said.
A police department spokesperson did not immediately answer an email Monday night with questions about who owned the dog and whether anyone would be charged.
The couple told investigators that the shooting was necessary, according to the news release. As part of normal procedure, an investigation has been opened regarding the use of force in this incident, police said.
Comments