Woman shot while sitting in a truck – and a dog fired the gun, Oklahoma police say

A woman was shot while sitting in a truck stopped at a train crossing, Oklahoma police say.

The dog in the backseat is being blamed.

On Thursday, the 44-year-old woman was riding in a Ford F-150 in Enid, Oklahoma, when the driver’s yellow lab jumped on the console, firing a gun that was underneath, the Enid News & Eagle reported. The bullet hit the woman in her thigh, according to KOCO.

The driver tied a belt around the woman’s leg to stop the bleeding as police responded to the shooting, KOCO reported. The woman was later taken to the hospital, the Enid News & Eagle reported.

Police said the shooting appears to be accidental, KOKH reported. Officers reported finding a .22 caliber handgun and a burn mark under the console that appeared to be caused by the gunshot, according to KOKH.