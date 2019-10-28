It’s back! Popeyes chicken sandwich is returning — with a side of Chick-fil-A shade

The sandwich that nearly broke the internet is back, but not without throwing a little shade.

Popeyes declared on Twitter Monday that the chicken sandwich is returning full time this Sunday, Nov. 3. In a video accompanying the announcement, someone is seen adding the lettering ‘Open Sunday’ to a Popeye’s sign on the interstate — right next to a Chick-fil-A sign that says ‘Closed Sunday.’

The feud started in August, when the two fast-food giants took shots at each other on Twitter after Popeyes first introduced its rival sandwich.

It sold out in less than a month, CNBC reported at the time.

But not before reaping “$65 million in equivalent media value as a result of the Chicken Sandwich Wars,” according to Forbes.

Chick-fil-A hadn’t responded to the announcement by Monday afternoon. But the rest of the Twittersphere had plenty to say.

Popeye's bringing back their chicken sandwich on a Sunday is the fast-food battle I'm here for. — Reagan King (@ReaganKingIsles) October 28, 2019 In order to fit in my bridesmaids dress, I prayed that the Popeye's Chicken sandwich wouldn't come back until after my brother's wedding.



The Popeye's chicken sandwich is coming back literally the day after my brother's wedding. https://t.co/N9uSulripl — Delia Deitz (@soniamariesays) October 28, 2019 Popeye's discontinued their chicken sandwich in August to bring it back 3 months later pic.twitter.com/pc60khsu51 — Beyonce has an uncle named Larry Beyince. Bruh.... (@DragonflyJonez) October 28, 2019

Some people are trying to plan ahead.

How do I pre-order my Popeyes chicken sandwich for Sunday??? Cause I know the lines finna be a fool — Kamari (@kamariholloway) October 28, 2019 @PopeyesChicken lemme pre order the chicken sandwich — YeBoiCheese69 (@YCheese69) October 28, 2019

But the loyalists and the skeptics aren’t convinced.

I’d like to believe them, but Popeye’s already has a Restaurant-That-Cried-Chicken Sandwich kind of reputation https://t.co/sn4OFxn197 — Jacob Moore (@JaMo_17) October 28, 2019 I'm calling out any and everybody that has overhyped this popeyes chicken sandwich once I finally get one and try it myself....no Chick-fil-A slander is tolerated over here!! — Thoro Tha MC (@rothoromusic) October 28, 2019 i wouldn’t trust the popeyes chicken sandwich this go-around. — TJones (@lakersjonesjr) October 28, 2019

Stay tuned to see if this relaunch spawns any additional variations of the sexy “Sold Out Chicken Sandwich Costume” or another lawsuit over false advertising.

Sexy sold out Popeyes Spicy chicken sandwich costume? You’ve gone too far, America!!!! TOO FAR!!!! pic.twitter.com/zoHeNjhiA0 — devon sawa (@DevonESawa) October 23, 2019 POPEYES' LAWSUIT: The Chattanooga man suing @PopeyesChicken for running out of the popular chicken sandwich has turned some of his focus away from that and toward the damage to his vehicle that was allegedly caused while trying to get a sandwich.

https://t.co/QrSEpLZRqQ — Times Free Press (@TimesFreePress) October 28, 2019