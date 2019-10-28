Driver lands on roof of home after crash sends her flying from car, Indiana cops say

A driver was thrown out of her car and landed on the roof of a house in Indianapolis after a crash Monday, media outlets report.

The woman hit a parked car, crashing her vehicle into the home and landing on the roof, WRTV reported. A 2-month-old baby, a 3-year-old and a man also were in the car, the Indianapolis TV station reported.

The woman went to the hospital in critical condition, WISH reported. The children also were taken to the hospital “but appeared to be OK” and the man was in good condition, WTTV reported.

A woman inside the house was also hospitalized, WISH reported.

While the cause of the crash remains under investigation, police say that speeding may be a factor, WTTV reported.