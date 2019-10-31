‘Cowboy’ cop wrangles rogue horse from inside car during Indiana chase, video shows

When a high-tailing horse got loose in Indiana, cops took it into their own hands to wrangle the rogue animal — literally.

Goshen, Indiana police say the horse broke out of its enclosure a couple of weeks ago and took off into the night. Drivers reported seeing it running down the highway.

“Being the animal lovers we are, we couldn’t allow the horse to be hurt,” police wrote in a Facebook post. “It was a dark night and the horse is obviously difficult to see in the dark.”

The officers caught up to the horse on U.S. Highway 33 about 8 p.m. and “escorted” it through town and oncoming traffic, police said. Video shows the horse running down the middle of the road with patrol cars flashing lights and surrounding it. It even ran a stoplight.

As the horse slowed down — apparently tired from running full-speed during the 30-minute chase — officers began to make their move.

Officer Drew Wilson reached out and grabbed the horse’s harness from inside his cruiser to stop the frightened animal, police said. Then other officers arrived at the scene to help corral it and arrange transportation for the horse.

Naturally, police released video of the pursuit with music from “Rawhide.”