Bar-hopping thief stole electric scooter from Walmart to avoid DWI, Louisiana cops say
A bar-hopper stole an electric shopping cart from Walmart to avoid being caught driving drunk, police say.
His plan worked — sort of — but he still went to jail.
Cops went to a bar in Houma, Louisiana early Sunday morning because someone spotted the electric-powered scooter parked between two cars in the parking lot of a bar, according to the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office. Deputies went inside and met with Brice Kendell Williams, 32, police said.
Williams told the deputies that he was at a different bar earlier in the night when he decided to change establishments. Not wanting to get a DWI, Williams said he drove the shopping cart instead of his own vehicle, according to police.
He drove the shopping cart about half a mile to the bar from Walmart, police said.
Williams wasn’t arrested for drunk driving, but he did get booked into jail. He was charged with unauthorized use of a moveable, police said.
