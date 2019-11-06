Watch this California teacher lead her class in singing a revamped Lizzo hit

Video of a Northern California teacher leading her class in a Lizzo singalong has gone viral — and even the hit singer herself is loving the clip.

Lizzo said on Twitter on Wednesday that teacher Dorothy Mallari’s revamped version of her hit single “Truth Hurts” was “the best thing I’ve watched today.”

Mallari teaches second grade at Los Medanos Elementary in Pittsburg — about 40 miles east of San Francisco — and has worked there for six years, according to NBC Bay Area.

“I think it worked well,” Mallari, 32, said of the rendition she rewrote, according to KTVU. “I just liked the beat.”

Mallari’s version is a bit more wholesome than the original, with kid-friendly lyrics and school-specific references.

“Let’s be great, ‘cuz I know we are great,” the second-graders sing in the 90-second clip, standing on chairs in their classroom. “I just took an ELA test, turns out I’m 100 percent that smart.”

Mallari recorded the clip herself and made edits in iMovie, then sent the footage to the Pittsburg Unified School District, which posted the clip online on Tuesday, according to KTVU.

“Ms. Mallari uses a Lizzo song to teach her students to be GREAT,” the district wrote in a post along with the video. “This video is less than 90 seconds long...and you’ll be glad you watched!”

The video has been viewed more than 100,000 times on Facebook alone.

Ur right.. this IS the best thing I’ve watched today https://t.co/4LBbVz8gxn — Feelin Good As Hell (@lizzo) November 6, 2019

The kids appear to love the song, too.

“When we get the rules in, like, a song, then it gets us focused,” said 7-year-old Jefer Borrios, according to KPIX. “It gets us ready.”

Another classmate agreed.

“It makes us feel happy in the morning and it makes us feel like a family,” 8-year old Hayden Wiebe told KPIX.

It’s not Mallari’s first hit, either: Last year, she created a song set to the tune of a Drake single, according to KTVU.

District spokeswoman Nicky Mora called Mallari “such a good teacher” and said that “she uses these songs to inspire,” KTVU reported.