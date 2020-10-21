Amazon expands one-hour grocery pick-up at Whole Foods stores across US. What to know

Need groceries fast? Amazon is expanding its one-hour grocery pickup option to Whole Foods stores across the U.S.

The curbside service, which has grown in popularity during the coronavirus pandemic, is free to Amazon Prime members on purchases of $35 or more, the online retailer announced Wednesday.

“Prime members can shop thousands of bestselling items including fresh produce, high-quality meat and seafood, holiday favorites, everyday staples, and other locally sourced items all available with free, one-hour pickup,” according to a news release. “Now even more customers will get to experience grocery pickup from Whole Foods Market.”

Prime shoppers can use the Amazon website or app and click the Whole Foods Market tab to place their order. Once their cart is full, shoppers can choose the one-hour time window that works best for them. Customers can use the Amazon app to check in when they’re headed to the store, cutting down on the wait time.

Before the pandemic hit, Amazon’s pickup options were limited to 80 of the 487 Whole Foods stores in the U.S. before it was expanded in April, according to CNBC. Ordering groceries online has become the preferred shopping method for many Americans during the pandemic, with curbside pickup and other contactless options becoming popular as well.

Retail experts say customers are also looking for added convenience.

“Consumers continue to look to e-commerce options for their groceries due to the convenience factor,” Jim Hertel, senior vice president of analytics at Inmar Intelligence told Supermarket News earlier this year. “This trend is likely to continue even as restrictions are lifted, as shoppers have grown accustomed to this routine. Today’s shoppers expect convenient and personalized engagements in every interaction, across all touch points. Retailers and brands must work to seamlessly deliver meaningful experiences that delight shoppers and drive loyalty.”

Amazon isn’t the only retailer expanding its grocery shopping options.

Sam’s Club launched its one-hour grocery pickup over the summer, making the service available at stores nationwide. Walmart and Target also offer pickup options at select locations with plans to expand as the holiday season nears.