Take a look at Trump’s ’60 Minutes’ interview he just leaked

President Donald Trump on Thursday leaked a “60 Minutes” interview during which he clashed with reporter Lesley Stahl — calling it “fake and biased.”

“Look at the bias, hatred and rudeness on behalf of ‘60 Minutes’ and CBS,” the president tweeted along with the video. “Tonight’s anchor, Kristen Welker, is far worse! #MAGA”

Sources told multiple outlets — CNN, The New York Times and NBC News — that the president cut the interview short, walking out after about 45 minutes.

The end of the video shows Trump say “Okay that’s enough, let’s go” when Stahl was told Vice President Mike Pence would be coming in for an interview in five minutes.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Jason Miller, an adviser for the Trump campaign, disputed that Trump had cut the interview short on Twitter.

“Very fake news,” Miller wrote. “No drama, interview was not ended abruptly and we have the receipts from the interview — all of them! Maybe we need to put the whole thing out so people can see for themselves?”

CBS News released a statement about Trump releasing the interview early.

“The White House’s unprecedented decision to disregard their agreement with CBS News and release their footage will not deter 60 MINUTES from providing its full, fair and contextual reporting which presidents have participated in for decades,” the statement says.

The statement said few journalists have the same “presidential interview experience” as Stahl.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

“We look forward to audiences seeing her third interview with President Trump and subsequent interview with Vice President Pence this weekend,” the statement says.

“60 Minutes” released a preview of the interview, which is set to air Sunday, on Thursday morning. In the clip, Stahl asks Trump about his “biggest domestic priority.”

“Well ultimately, we created the greatest economy in the history of our country,” Trump said.

“You know that’s not true,” Stahl pushed back.

“It is totally true,” the president responded. “Virtually every number was the best, we had the best economy ever and what was happening was things were coming together. The priority now is to get back to normal. Get back to where we were. To have the economy rage and be great with jobs and everybody be happy.”

Trump on Tuesday tweeted that he was considering posting the interview so “everybody can get a glimpse of what a FAKE and BIASED” interview is all about.

He later posted a video of Stahl without a mask in the White House, which he wrote was taken after the interview.

“Much more to come,” Trump tweeted.

CBS News reports Stahl wore a mask when she came in the White House and when she greeted Trump before removing it for the socially distanced interview.

“I will soon be giving a first in television history full, unedited preview of the vicious attempted ‘takeout’ interview of me by Lesley Stahl of @60Minutes. Watch her constant interruptions & anger. Compare my full, flowing and ‘magnificently brilliant’ answers to their ‘Q’s,’” he tweeted Thursday morning.