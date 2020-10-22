Two Chick-fil-A sauces headed to grocery stores nationwide. Here’s what to know

If you find yourself wishing you could enjoy Chick-fil-A sauces in the comfort of your own home, the restaurant chain has some very good news.

Bottles of two Chick-fil-A sauces will soon be for sale at grocery stores across the U.S., the company announced Thursday.

Starting in mid-November, 16-ounce bottles of the restaurant’s signature Chick-fil-A and Polynesian sauces will be available for purchase at retailers including Publix, Kroger, Walmart and Winn-Dixie in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi, the company said in a news release.

The move comes after a successful pilot program in Florida earlier this year, the company said.

Not located in the South? Don’t worry!

Chick-fil-A says the two sauces will hit stores nationwide early next year.

Pricing for the sauces starts at $3.49, and Chick-fil-A encourages shoppers to check with their local retailer for availability.

Chick-fil-A also sells 8-ounce bottles of sauces at participating restaurants, as well as sauce gift sets, the company said. You can check availability on the chain’s app or by contacting your local restaurant.

The company said it will donate royalties from every 16-ounce bottle purchased at a retail store to the Chick-fil-A Remarkable Futures Scholarship Initiative, which helps Chick-fil-A employees pay for their education.

“Restaurant Team Members go above and beyond every day to care for our guests and the communities they serve,” L.J. Yankosky, senior director of innovation and new ventures for Chick-fil-A, said in the announcement.

“We’re thrilled that every 16-ounce bottled sauce purchased from a participating retailer will help provide additional scholarship opportunities to team members, who are a key ingredient to our restaurant experience.”

Chick-fil-A was founded in 1967 and is based in Atlanta. It has more than 2,600 restaurants across the U.S. and Canada. You can find your nearest restaurant here.