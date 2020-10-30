Hand soap recalled in Canada and the United States for bacterial problem

Three lots of method hand soap have been recalled for an adaptable bacteria that the CDC says are “constantly finding new ways to avoid the effects of the antibiotics used to treat the infections they cause.”

People can get infected with Pseudomonas aeruginosa through contaminated water or soil. The CDC says hands, equipment and surfaces can spread antibiotic-resistant forms in healthcare settings.

In a website recall notice loaded with mitigation, method says Pseudomonas aeruginosa “might pose a risk to individuals with compromised immune systems. in rare instances, these immune-compromised individuals may, when infected with this bacterium, experience serious health issues if not treated.”

The CDC says, “In 2017, multidrug-resistant Pseudomonas aeruginosa caused an estimated 32,600 infections among hospitalized patients and 2,700 estimated deaths in the United States.”

The good news: This recall covers only two lots of 12-ounce bottles of sea minerals Method hand wash gel in the United States and one lot of sweet water fragrance in the same size sold in Canada. The bottles were sold since the end of September.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

,

method hand soaps in sea minerals fragrance, on the left, and sweet water fragrance. method

Instead of just listing the three lots involved, Method wants consumers to go to its website to insert the lot number on the bottom of the bottle. If this sounds familiar, Kimberly-Clark did the same thing with the Cottonelle Flushable Wipes recall two weeks ago.

Those with recalled soap or questions for Method should call 800-497-7013.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER