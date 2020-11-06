Tacoma News Tribune Logo
Jars of dead sharks aren’t allowed on planes – but NY traveler tried anyway, TSA says

A traveler wanted to board a plane with a dead shark in a jar of liquid at a New York airport, according to the Transportation Security Administration.

The TSA says the traveler recently showed up to a security checkpoint at the Syracuse International Airport with the baby shark.

Apparently, the main issue for security officials wasn’t necessarily the shark but rather the liquid it was submerged in. Travelers are allowed to bring up to 3.4-ounce bottles of liquid packed in a quart-sized bag on planes, officials say.

“Due to the chemical nature of and quantity of the liquid, it was not allowed on the plane,” a TSA spokesperson said.

Chacour Koop
Chacour Koop is a Real-Time reporter based in Kansas City. Previously, he reported for the Associated Press, Galveston County Daily News and Daily Herald in Chicago.
