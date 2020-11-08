Two dogs will move into the White House with the Bidens. Meet Major and Champ

When the U.S. elected Joe Biden as the nation’s next president, Americans also got two new “first dogs.”

Major and Champ, the Bidens’ two German shepherds, are set to move into the White House with the president-elect and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden. They’ll be the first presidential pets to call the storied residence home in four years.

After four years of no dog in the White House, Champ and Major Biden will be moving in. AND Major will be the first ever rescue dog to be first canine! pic.twitter.com/D5JPkBXIMC — Charlie Haynes (@charliehtweets) November 7, 2020 Joe Biden's German Shepard, Major, will make history as the first rescue dog to live in the White House. https://t.co/blsuiZLbBg pic.twitter.com/yPLbTVZDvR — People (@people) November 7, 2020

The occasion will also mark a new first in the White House — Major will be the first rescue dog to live at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave., NBC News reported.

President Lyndon Johnson’s dog Yuki is also said to have been a rescue, though it was not adopted, according to The Lyndon Baines Johnson Presidential Library. Johnson’s daughter, Luci Nugent, found Yuki at a gas station in Texas on Thanksgiving in 1966.

The Bidens fostered Major before adopting him in 2018 from the Delaware Humane Association, the organization said in a Facebook post.

“Today is Major’s lucky day! Not only did Major find his forever home, but he got adopted by Vice President Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden!” the association said. “The Bidens have gotten to know Major while fostering him and are now ready to make the adoption official.”

When Major joined the family, he became brother to German shepherd Champ, whom the Bidens adopted as a puppy in 2008 while Joe Biden was serving as vice president in the Obama administration, NPR reported.

Vice President Kamala Harris doesn’t have any pets, but said last year that “dogs are always welcome” in her office.

Dogs are always welcome in my Senate office – here are a few paw-licy advisors who regularly stop by. #NationalPetDay pic.twitter.com/vVbriFTlg5 — Kamala Harris (@SenKamalaHarris) April 11, 2019

President Donald Trump was the first president in decades without a pet, according to USA Today. His predecessor, Barack Obama, had two Portugese water dogs, Bo and Sunny, over the course of his presidency.