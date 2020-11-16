Island prison turns into refuge for man whose boat sank in San Francisco, officials say

Three men were rescued near Alcatraz Island after their boat capsized and sunk in San Francisco Bay, San Francisco Fire Department officials said.

The men were on a 12-foot boat on Sunday when their vessel overturned and sunk, stranding them in the bay, Jonathan Baxter, spokesperson for the Fire Department, said in a statement.

Two men were rescued by a passing 18-foot boat and were then picked up by the Fire Department’s rescue boat, but the third person was missing, Baxter said.

The search and rescue team looked for the man for 45 minutes before finding him on Alcatraz Island, Baxter said, the San Francisco Chronicle reported. All three were assessed by medical professionals.

“All three subjects are going to be OK,” Baxter said.

