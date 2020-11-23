Don’t wash your Thanksgiving turkey before you cook it, USDA says. Here’s why

Clean hands are a must before heading to the Thanksgiving table this year. However, the holiday turkey isn’t among the things that should be washed before dinner, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Despite popular belief, food experts warn that washing turkey and other raw meats isn’t an effective way to remove germs. In fact, it’s more likely to send harmful bacteria that causes salmonella and other food-borne illnesses splashing onto the sink and other kitchen surfaces.

“Washing or rinsing any meat or poultry isn’t recommended, and actually increases the risk you will cross-contaminate germs to other foods you’re preparing,” the department said in a holiday food safety guidance. “But if you do choose to wash your turkey, you need to fully clean and sanitize your sink.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued similar guidance about washing raw chicken, which sparked a spirited debate online last year.

So what’s the best way to kill dangerous food bacteria? Cook it — thoroughly, experts say.

Can I cook the turkey the day before Thanksgiving? YES! Remember to:

️ Cook all the way through to 165°F.

️ Carve the meat off & store in small shallow containers.

️ Reheat to at least 165°F before serving. pic.twitter.com/8veA9NNa7h — USDA Food Safety & Inspection Service (@USDAFoodSafety) November 22, 2020

The USDA recommends using a food thermometer to ensure the deepest, thickest parts of the turkey have reached an internal temperature of at least 165 degrees Fahrenheit.

For those who insist on washing their bird before it hits the Thanksgiving table, experts say cleaning and sanitizing is an important “two-step process” that involves wiping down contaminated surfaces with soap and hot water, followed by a cleaning solution that will kill any remaining germs.

Homemade solutions should contain one tablespoon of unscented liquid chlorine bleach in a gallon of water, the department said. Cleaned surfaces should then be left to air dry.

