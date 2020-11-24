Florida company recalls 940,000 crock pots nationwide two days before Thanksgiving

Crock pots should grant the user convenience in cooking, not trips to urgent care or the emergency room. That’s why Sunbeam recalled 942,760 Crock-Pot 6-Quart Express Crock Multi-Cookers in the United States and Canada on Tuesday.

The problem, as stated in the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission release: “The recalled Crock-Pot multi-cooker can pressurize when the lid is not fully locked. This can cause the lid to suddenly detach while the product is in use, posing burn risks to consumers from hot food and liquids ejected from the product.”

And Boca Raton-based Sunbeam knows of the lids coming detached 119 times, “resulting in 99 burn injuries ranging in severity from first-degree to third-degree burns.”

This recall covers Crock-Pot 6-Quart Express Crock Multi-Cookers, Model No. SCCPPC600-V1, with date codes K196JN through K365JN and L001JN through L273JN. You can find the date code on the bottom of the base or on one of the electrical plug prongs.

Directions for properly locking the lid of the Crock-Pot U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

Sunbeam wants consumers to stop using the crock pot in pressure cooking mode, although it can still be used for slow cooking and sautéing. For a replacement lid, contact Sunbeam at 800-323-9519, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Eastern time or go to the Crock-Pot recall website.

